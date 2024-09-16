Texans’ defense creates havoc for Bears rookie Caleb Williams in victory

The Houston Texans picked off Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams twice and sacked the rookie seven times on their way to a narrow 19-13 victory.

The Texans’ defense made Williams look like a rookie player. The pressure Houston put on the Bears’ offensive line was enough to cause havoc for the USC product. He threw one interception to Kamar Lassiter and the other to Derek Stingley Jr.

Henry To’oTo’o, Jalen Pitre and Azeez Al-Shaair were in double digits in tackles. To’oTo’o had 13 tackles and Pitre and Al-Shaair each had 10 tackles. Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. had 1.5 sacks each as well.

Houston’s pressure had Williams scrambling on his final two drivers. He consistently overthrew he receivers when having four or more defenders blitzing him. The quarterback finished 23-of-37 with 174 passing yards. He has yet to throw a touchdown pass in his first two games.

The Texans’ offense wasn’t exactly scoring at will.

Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud was 23-of-36 with 260 passing yards. He had a touchdown pass to wide receiver Nico Collins.

Collins led Houston with eight catches for 135 yards. It’s the third consecutive game that Collins has recorded at least 100 yards receiving dating back to last season.

The Bears were playing without Keenan Allen. Rome Odunze was also playing injured but had two catches for 33 yards. D.J. Moore led the team with six caches for 53 yards.

Houston improved to 2-0 on the year with the win. Chicago fell to 1-1.

