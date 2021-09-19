Texans’ David Culley teases potential Deshaun Watson start in Week 3

The Houston Texans‘ situation with Deshaun Watson got a bit more chaotic Sunday.

The Texans started the season with Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback. Taylor left the Texans’ Week 2 game with the Cleveland Browns with an injury, and Houston was forced to insert rookie third-round pick Davis Mills into the game. The former Stanford standout had a touchdown pass and threw an interception, but he couldn’t get the Texans past the Browns.

Asked postgame about the possibility of Watson playing in Week 3, Texans coach David Culley gave a tease.

“We’ll have to see,” Culley said, via the NFL Network.

Watson’s status has been uncertain the entire offseason and into the regular season. He is facing 22 lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, in addition to possible criminal charges. The NFL and law enforcement have been investigating allegations against Watson, but he has yet to be disciplined.

Watson has also been the subject of trade rumors since he requested one at the end of the 2020 season. The Miami Dolphins have been rumored to be interested in Watson and may be in line to pull the trigger on a trade since Tua Tagovailoa went down with an injury in Week 2.

Watson reportedly may not be suspended by the league in 2021 unless he is indicted. But the Texans have also been rumored to want a major haul for the quarterback.

Watson has been a healthy scratch the first two weeks of the season.

Mills was 8-for-18 for 102 passing yards, a touchdown, an interception and a fumble.

Houston will have to make a decision on their Week 3 QB quickly. The Texans play the undefeated Carolina Panthers Thursday night.