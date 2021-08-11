Embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to practice Monday after not participating in team workouts for almost a week, but fans shouldn’t take his attendance this week as any indication of what’s to come in the season ahead.

First-year coach David Culley had little to say when reporters asked him during a press conference on Tuesday if the Texans planned to play Watson at all this preseason.

DESHAUN WATSON ACCUSER GOES INTO GRAPHIC DETAIL ABOUT MASSAGE REQUESTS

“No comment,” he said, via the NFL Network.

The question came in response to comments made a day earlier by general manager Nick Caserio who said that Watson would likely not travel to Green Bay to play against the Packers in their first preseason game.

Culley echoed that sentiment on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“He’s unlikely to play in the game for sure, so we’ll make a decision later in the week as to what’s going to happen with that,” adding, “It’s based off the limited reps he’s had in practice and that sort of thing.”

Culley described the situation as “day to day.”

“You know, he’d been out for a while, and he was back today, and we’re taking it day to day, as it’s been from the start of training camp.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Watson’s future is uncertain after he asked for a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them in March. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.