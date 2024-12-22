Texans’ CJ Stroud turns to faith following Tank Dell’s devastating leg injury: ‘All you can do is really pray’

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was distraught after witnessing teammate and friend Tank Dell suffer a gruesome leg injury during the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday afternoon.

The injury, which is expected to be season-ending, had a visible impact on the team and Stroud.

The second-year quarterback was brought to tears and had to be consoled by his other teammates.

When asked after the game how he was able to recover from the heartbreaking scene, Stroud spoke about his faith.

“All you can do is really pray. At the end of the day, God still gets the glory. Always, no matter what happens to me, I always know that I’m even up here because of the grace of Jesus and the grace of who He is in my life and Tank’s life. For anything how it goes, left or right or up or down, I always have to praise my Lord and Savior.”

“It’s not easy to move on and just keep playing, but I tried to do as best as I could,” he continued.

The Texans gathered around Dell and prayed before he was taken off the field in a covered medical cart. Stroud revealed what they prayed for .

“Jesus,” he said simply. “Just finding him in this moment – it’s not easy to. He’s the Prince of Peace so I just prayed His peace over Tank’s head and his mental, his physical. We serve a miraculous God and I believe in healing and I pray that the Lord can heal him.”

Saturday’s injury marks what will likely be the second season-ending injury for Dell. His rookie campaign was cut short when he fractured a fibula in a Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos last season.

Dell was injured while hauling in a 30-yard touchdown pass at the start of the second half. He was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center, where the team said he would remain overnight.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.