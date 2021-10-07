Texans CEO on possible Deshaun Watson trade: ‘We’ll just wait and see’

Deshaun Watson‘s status has been a lingering cloud over the Houston Texans since March.

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct as well as several police complaints. As authorities and the NFL investigate the allegations against the Texans superstar quarterback, reports have indicated that Houston is still trying to honor his trade request made before the claims came out.

The Texans are in the midst of their own quarterback issues as Tyrod Taylor is on the mend and rookie Davis Mills is not playing great as a fill-in.

On Wednesday, Texans CEO Cal McNair was asked about the Watson situation and whether he will be traded by the Nov. 2 deadline.

“We’ll just wait and see. It’s a day-to-day thing. [General manager Nick Caserio] is in charge of that. We’ll see how that works out,” McNair told Sports Talk 790 AM.

McNair added he had “no idea” what he odds were on completing a Watson trade.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer said last month Houston is beginning to “soften” its asking price for Watson, and when asked whether Watson would suit up for the team in the midst of its quarterback issues, he said there was no chance.

“Nope, not at all. And Deshaun Watson made it clear he does not want to play for the Houston Texans,” Glazer said on “FOX NFL Sunday.” “But it’s interesting, because while we went into this season, the Texans were not really fielding phone calls. They weren’t open to trade talks unless somebody was going to give them a ridiculous trade offer – more than six draft picks. They’ve already been offered three ones and three threes. However, I was told this past week their stance started to soften a little bit with that.”

Glazer mentioned that the Miami Dolphins are the “obvious” trade partner and that Watson could still play for any team he is traded to immediately.

“However, remember this, if they end up trading Deshaun Watson right now he’s eligible to play,” Glazer said. “He’s eligible to play next week. He’s not on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. He’s not on the suspension list. So he can play immediately.”