Texans’ Calen Bullock talks scary play that left Dolphins’ Grant DuBose hospitalized

Houston Texans defensive back Calen Bullock delivered the hit on Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose that created a scary situation for the player on Sunday.

DuBose was down on the field for several moments and medical personnel had to cut off his jersey and remove his shoulder pads before placing him on a stretcher and carrying him out of the arena. DuBose spent the rest of the night in the hospital.

Bullock told reporters he didn’t think he was going to face discipline for the play.

“My intention was never to go out there and just try to completely take someone out of the game and hurt somebody,” he said, via KPRC-TV.

“My intentions was never to go out and hurt nobody, that’s never any of our intentions. So, prayers out to him and his family. I hope he’s good. I was just seeing the ball, and I was breaking on the ball, and it just happened to be one of those type of plays.”

Bullock was flagged on the play. DuBose appeared to clench his fists after the hit – movements consistent with the “fencing response.”

“Very tough to have seen live,” Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “I’m my toughest critic when it comes to ball placement, when it comes to knowing where to go with the ball and all that. I just feel bad that I even put him in that situation to have gotten hit. It was tough to move on after that happened.”

Tagovailoa had multiple concussions in his NFL career – some extremely scary for a live audience to witness firsthand.

“We all know that I’ve gone through something similar, and that’s no fun,” Tagovailoa added. “You never want to be put in any of those situations, but you also understand that this is a physical sport. It’s a contact sport. Again, I just think of what I could have done to not put Grant in that situation.”

It was the second straight Texans game in which an opposing player was injured by a sketchy hit. Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair hit Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Dec. 1.

Al-Shaair was given a three-game suspension for the hit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.