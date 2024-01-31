Texans’ C.J. Stroud reflects on being named Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist: ‘Really honored’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was named a finalist for the Offensive Rookie of the Year for the 2023 season after emerging as one of the top young athletes in the league.

Stroud threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns.

And he led the NFL in yards per game, averaging 273.9 yards in the 15 games he played.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After leading the Texans to the playoffs, he was named a finalist for the award along with Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

“It’s amazing. It was a goal of mine coming into the year, and I’ve been blessed enough to be able to get the recognition for it and hopefully win it,” he told Fox News Digital. “But I know there’s a lot of great players nominated, and they are just as deserved as me. So, I’m just really honored to be a part of that.”

TEXANS’ C.J. STROUD TAKES HIGH ROAD AFTER NBC FACED BACKLASH FOR CUTTING QB’S JESUS MENTION

Stroud praised Ohio State coaches for preparing him for the next level.

“The transition (from college to the pros) was relatively smooth,” said Stroud, who spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of his campaign with Cheetos.

“Ohio State prepared me in a lot of different ways. There’s a lot of teams I translated just halfway decent from college going to the league. It’s been really cool to see all the work in college pay off in the league.”

The winners will be announced at the NFL Honors Feb. 8.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.