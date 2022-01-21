Texans bring back former NFL quarterback for head coach interview

The Houston Texans announced on Thursday that they interviewed longtime NFL quarterback Josh McCown, 42, for their head coaching job — adding to the list of names, both predictable and unforeseen, that the Texans are vetting for their vacancy.

McCown originally interviewed for the Texans’ HC job as part of the team’s search prior to David Culley’s hiring in the 2021 offseason. Still, McCown’s inclusion in the HC race has raised skepticism over the team’s direction based on their candidates thus far.

The Texans have zeroed in on a number of former players as prime considerations for the coaching role, including former Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo, who is currently operating as New England’s inside linebackers coach.

On Saturday, Houston announced wrapping up head coaching interviews with Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and retired Steelers wideout Hines Ward. The Texans recently interviewed Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as well.

McCown does not lack experience in the NFL (spanning 12 teams and roughly 18 years of experience). Where the retiree lacks credibility is in coaching as McCown has yet to accrue a substantial pedigree beyond two separate tenures with high school football teams. He previously served as quarterbacks coach at Marvin Ridge High School back in 2010 and as an assistant coach at Rusk HS in Texas.

However, McCown has long been recognized as a valuable veteran presence on teams and could bear the requisite leadership to band together a 4-13 squad still dependent on the uncertain status of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

McCown was drafted in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He spent a season in the UFL in 2010 with the Hartford Colonials, where he threw for 1,463 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games.