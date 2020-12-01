Texans' Bradley Roby team's 2nd player suspended for violating NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy

Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby announced Monday that he was handed a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy, marking the second player within the organization whose season ended this week because of a PEDs violation.

Roby issued an apology to his family and teammates after saying he “unknowingly” used a product that was “contaminated” by a banned substance.

“A few months ago I unknowingly used a product that was contaminated with a banned substance by the NFL. I recognized that it is my job to know, and be responsible for, everything I put in my body,” read his statement, obtained by ESPN.

“I will be suspended for 6 games ending my season. I will take the necessary steps in the future to prevent this from ever happening again. I look forward to rejoining my teammates next season in our goal to bring a championship to Houston.”

Roby is in his second season with the Texans where he has totaled 37 tackles and one interception in 10 games. He previously played five seasons with the Denver Broncos where he helped win the Super Bowl in 2015.

Roby was the second player from the Texans on Monday who announced that their season would be over after violating the NFL’s drug policy.

Wide receiver Will Fuller said on Instagram that he was suspended for six games after he took “prescribed medication” that he was told was permitted by the league.

“As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances,” Fuller said.

“I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021.”

Fuller was on track to have one of his best seasons yet. Through 11 games, he hauled in 53 receptions for 879 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

