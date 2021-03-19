Texans add third quarterback amid Deshaun Watson controversy: report

The Houston Texans reportedly acquired another quarterback amid the sexual assault allegations and trade drama surrounding Deshaun Watson.

The Texans received Ryan Finley from the Cincinnati Bengals in a trade Friday, the NFL Network reported. The Bengals were reportedly set to release him but ended up shipping him to Houston.

With the reported trade, Houston would have three quarterbacks on its roster – Watson, Finley and Tyrod Taylor, who the team signed to a one-year deal earlier in the week.

The Bengals selected Finley in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He had a solid collegiate career at NC State but wasn’t exactly highly touted when he came into the NFL.

In two seasons, he did end up playing in eight games, starting four of them. He totaled 638 passing yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He won one of the four starts he made.

Houston appears to be adding contingency plans in case the organization has to release or trade Watson.

Watson had reportedly asked to be traded, though Texans officials have said publicly they plan to keep him as the starter. But things fell into disarray this week when Watson was accused in several lawsuits of sexual misconduct and harassment.

Watson denied the initial claims Tuesday, but six lawsuits have followed.

The Texans said they were cooperating in the NFL’s investigation.