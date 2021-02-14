Terrell Owens still won't visit Pro Football Hall of Fame, rips voting process

Terrell Owens was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame three years ago, but one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history has no intentions of visiting Canton anytime soon.

Owens, who actually skipped his own ceremony, told Newsday that he wasn’t happy with the committee’s latest round of voting for the 2021 Hall of Fame class, further proving his point that the process of inducting players into Canton doesn’t make any sense at times.

“No disrespect to anybody that got in, but I just don’t understand the process,” Owens said. “Calvin Johnson got in [on the first ballot]. This has nothing to do with Calvin himself. The guy was a beast. But there’s no justification when you have [Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne on this year’s ballot] that have done equal or greater things.”

Owens is recognized as one of the greatest wide receivers to ever step on the field. And even though he is near the top of all the major statistical categories for a wide receiver — including receptions, yards, and touchdowns — it took Owens three years just to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Nobody’s perfect,” Owens said. “If you want to cast judgment on an individual based on a few things that you hear from coaches, I can’t stop that. What great player hasn’t gotten into an argument with their coach or another teammate? I’m no different than anybody else. I haven’t done anything more drastic than anyone else.”

Owens added: “At one point, I became the villain. When I saw that other guys were doing similar things and looked at in a different light, I knew it was obvious as to what was going on.”