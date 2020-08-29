Terrell Owens: 'It's scary to be a Black man in America' in wake of police shooting

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens said Friday it’s “scary to be a Black man in America.”

Owens gave this thoughts about the spate of police shootings sparking outrage across the nation in an interview with TMZ Sports.

BRIAN URLACHER SLAMMED OVER POSTS APPARENTLY DISMISSING NBA PROTEST, ADVOCATING TO ‘FREE’ SHOOTING SUSPECT

“As Black men, bro, we’re getting killed at an alarming rate now,” the former NFL wide receiver said. “This is why we as Black men, Black people, we’re scared. Honestly, I really didn’t think about it until like just driving around today, like honestly, it’s scary to be a Black man in America, especially if you come in any type of encounter with law enforcement.”

He said he doesn’t feel comfortable being around police.

“There been times where, obviously, I knew my status or what have you can get me out of a situation,” he said. “But I’m sure if I get pulled over, I’m sure my heart will probably be beating 90 miles an hour. Especially considering everything that has transpired since the George Floyd murder.”

Owens said law enforcement officers need to do better.

“Our law enforcement, they’re failing us right before our very own eyes, bro. It’s a scary time to be a black person in America. There’s no doubt about it.”

In the latest incident, Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot seven times in the back by officers Sunday in Kenosha, Wisc., sparking riots in the city and outrage nationwide.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Wednesday that Blake had a knife on the floorboard of his car when he was shot by police. A knife was recovered from the driver’s side of the SUV, the agency said. It did not say whether Blake was holding the knife when he was shot.

NBA PLAYERS STRIKING OVER JACOB BLAKE SHOOTING ‘ARE STARTING SOMETHING FOR THE NEXT GENERATION,’ CHRIS WEBBER SAYS

According to a Wisconsin DOJ news release, officers responded to a domestic dispute after a woman reported her boyfriend was unlawfully on the premises. Officers attempted to arrest Blake and a Taser was used, but it did not subdue him.

Officers were not equipped with body cameras, despite city leaders unanimously approving a plan in 2017 to purchase the devices in an effort to increase transparency and police accountability.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lawyers for Blake’s family said Tuesday that he is partially paralyzed from the shooting.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.