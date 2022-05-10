Terrell Owens involved in first Fan Controlled Football trade, but fans could vote against it

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Terrell Owens was involved in a three-team trade in Fan Controlled Football on Tuesday, and if the acquisition is accepted, he could be going from the Zappers to the Knights.

The Zappers would trade Owens and picks No. 1 and 16 this week to the Knights and acquire quarterback Jason Stewart and picks No. 5 and 12 this week from the Beasts and wide receiver Isiah King from the Knights. The Knights would also send quarterback Dentarrius Yon to the Beasts and receive wide receiver Jacoby Herring.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fan Controlled Football noted that while the owners or each of the three teams involved in the trade have agreed to it, the fans will have the final decision. The league said each team will have a vote to accept the deal. If a “70% supermajority of the fans reject it,” then the trade will fall through.

“As a league, we are in support of this trade as we believe it will help maintain competitive balance and that each team — and the players involved — all benefit from these moves… Plus how awesome is it that our first trade ever is a 3 team deal with TO, a pair of QBs and a pick swap!?!,” the league said.

TERRELL OWENS TALKS UP FAN-CONTROLLED FOOTBALL, HOW IT WILL IMPROVE PLAYERS’ SKILLS

“For any future potential trades this regular season we will follow a similar veto vote format — but when it comes time for the playoffs any potential moves will be limited to votes by only those who are in the top 10 on each team’s leaderboard for this season… This may be Fan Controlled Football, but just like the players and teams on the field, not all fans are created equal — so get your play call on and make sure you lock in one of those top spots for your squad!”

If it goes through, it would be the first completed trade in FCF history.

Owens has eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns this season. King has one catch for 19 yards. Herring has eight catches for 122 yards and four touchdowns.

Stewart has 174 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Yon has 21 passing yards and no touchdowns this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Beasts moved to 2-2 this season with a 28-0 win over the Zappers. The Knights are 3-1 after beating 8oki 42-18.