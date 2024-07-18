Terrell Davis shares new details on encounter with airline attendant that led to removal from United flight

Terrell Davis, a Denver Broncos legend and NFL Hall of Famer, made headlines this week when he revealed that he was handcuffed and escorted off a United Airlines flight after what he said was a harmless interaction with an airline attendant.

Davis, 51, was with his family on a flight from Denver to Orange County on Saturday when the incident took place. He explained the circumstance that led to his removal from the flight in a lengthy post on social media, saying he tried to get the flight attendant’s attention after his son asked for a cup of ice but was not heard.

“I calmly reached behind me and lightly tapped his arm to get his attention to again ask for a cup of ice for my son.”

Davis said the flight attendant shouted, “Don’t hit me!” and he was later taken away in handcuffs when the flight landed.

But Davis said in an interview with “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that the interaction with the United employee in the lead-up to those events left him confused.

Davis described the flight as “ordinary,” until beverage service began. The former NFL player said he was reading a magazine and his two sons seated in the row with him were preoccupied with their tablets.

“They were busy playing with the iPad so they didn’t respond. And I remember the tone got a little bit more aggressive. And I was like ‘Man, that was kind of rude for him to ask my kids like that.’”

“So, they got startled. They ordered their drinks, and I remember this – he pushed the drinks on the tray but with force… he kind of like slammed it down. They say ‘Thank you,’ he doesn’t say anything.”

Davis said he received the same treatment when he got his drink.

“I’m thinking, ‘What is going on with this guy?’”

Davis said as the flight attendant moved forward, his son asked politely for a cup of ice, which Davis admits he did not believe the man heard.

He tapped the man’s arm and the accusation by the flight attendant immediately followed. Davis said Wednesday that another passenger turned to him to say they witnessed the interaction and did not see him hit the flight attendant.

Davis said in his statement on Monday that law enforcement determined that the flight attendant’s retelling of the events was “inaccurate” and they “profusely apologized.” United Airlines released a statement, according to ABC, stating that the flight attendant was removed from duty as they investigate the incident.

Davis said Wednesday that the airline reached out to his attorney to apologize, but not directly to him.

“I felt demoralized. I felt embarrassed, humiliated. I felt like my dignity was stripped from me right in front of my children and my family,” he said. “I want United to be held accountable.”

