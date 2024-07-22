Tennis star Nick Kyrgios takes shot at ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl on social media

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios fired shots at Hailey Welch – better known as the “Hawk Tuah” girl – on Saturday as she entered the Amalie Arena to watch the Jake Paul-Mike Perry fight.

Welch was among those in attendance as her fame skyrocketed in recent weeks thanks to a sexual reference she made in an interview. As a video showed her going to take her seat for the fight, the Australian tennis player weighed in on her fame.

“No correlation between fame and actually being decent at something anymore,” Kyrgios wrote on X.

Kyrgios has been dealing with injuries over the course of the year and may have a shot at returning to singles competition at the U.S. Open if all heals properly.

Welch has been a social media sensation since the interview. She broke her silence about her fame on Barstool Sports’ podcast “Plan Bri Uncut” with Briana LaPaglia. She dispelled some of the rumors about her, including that she was a teacher and that she was fired over her viral remarks.

In a separate video posted to her personal social media account, Welch said there would be no OnlyFans in her future.

“Stop asking me about the link in bio for my OnlyFans,” she said on Instagram. “I don’t have an OnlyFans and there’ll never be an OnlyFans. I just make funny jokes, that’s all I do.”

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal reportedly gave Welch some career advice when the two met late last month.

The four-time NBA champion told Welch to keep a “smart team” around her to combat those trying to take advantage of her sudden rise to fame and ignore the hateful comments she’s received on her videos, sources told TMZ Sports.

