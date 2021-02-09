Tennis star Gael Monfils breaks down after upset loss at Australian Open

Tennis star Gael Monfils broke down Monday after losing in five sets to Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round of the Australian Open.

It was the Frenchman’s seventh consecutive loss.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I would like to get up and tell you that this nightmare is over, but here I am,” he told reporters after the match, via Insider. “I feel judged. I’m already on the ground, you shoot me. I ask for a little mercy. It hurts me because I train like a madman and it doesn’t work. When the guy is down, don’t shoot him.”

Monfils was then asked if he clings to anything after the tough loss.

SERENA WILLIAMS HAS ONE-WORD REACTION TO TOM BRADY’S 7TH SUPER BOWL VICTORY

“To nothing. I will give my mother’s simple sentence. She will tell me: ‘We must continue to train and it will come back. This is the only trick.’”

The 34-year-old is one of the more recognizable names in tennis, though he has never won a major. In the Australian Open, his best finish was at the quarterfinals. He has won 493 matches in his career and has 10 career titles. He was ranked No. 11 in the world going into the match.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Monfils hasn’t played much since the coronavirus pandemic shut the sport down for most of 2020. His last win came against Richard Gasquet in February of last year in Dubai.