Tennis player suspended three years after admitting to fixing match

Tennis player Barbara Gatica Avil?s was suspended for three years on Thursday for fixing a match.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency said that Gatica Avil?s was paid to purposely lose a match in 2016, a violation which she admitted to the agency.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The case was ruled on by independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer Raj Parker and the sanction means that Gatica Avil?s is prohibited from playing in or attending any tennis event sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis for a period of three years, starting on 9 December 2022 until 8 December 2025,” the agency said in a statement.

The 26-year-old was also fined $5,000 for the fix.

Gatica Avil?s also received a suspension in May for an anti-doping violation. According to Tennis Now, she tested positive for Boldenone, a substance that is on the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.

GERMAN TENNIS LEGEND BORIS BECKER RELEASED FROM PRISON EARLY

The Chile native is currently ranked No. 256 in the world. Her career-best WTA ranking is 158, but she has never played in a grand slam.

Gatica Avil?s has made $26,598 in prize money this season, but has not participated in a tournament since late May, just before her doping suspension.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two French players were banned for life last week after admitting to “multiple charges” of match fixing; they are not allowed to even attend any sanctioned events. They were found guilty of a combined 15 charges.