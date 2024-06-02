Tennis legend Martina Navratilova calls out WNBA players after hard foul on Caitlin Clark

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova called out WNBA players on Saturday over their treatment of Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, which was on full display against the Chicago Sky.

Clark was on the receiving end of a hard foul from Sky guard Chennedy Carter and a rough box out against fellow rookie Angel Reese – both players saw the sharpshooter hit the deck.

The Carter play was the one that garnered the most attention on social media. Carter also appeared to call Clark a “b—-” before leveling her with a hip-check.

“The players in the WNBA need to realize that (Caitlin) Clark is helping all of them, now and in the long run. (Caitlin) is the tide that will raise all boats!” Navratilova wrote on X.

Navratilova further explained she believed Clark’s impact on the WNBA game will have a greater financial effect on the league. When challenged about Clark’s own trash talking during the game, the former tennis superstar maintained she was only calling out the “dirty play.”

“I never said she was a saint,” Navratilova added. “I was calling out a dirty play, which was also stupid. If you want to go after someone, do it from the front. That’s all. Better yet – block their shots and win the game – that’s the best revenge.”

Carter finished with 19 points in the 71-70 loss. She played 30 minutes off the bench. She wouldn’t answer any questions about Clark in the postgame press conference.

“I wasn’t expecting that, but it’s just, ‘Respond, calm down and let your play do the talking.’ It is what it is,” Clark said of the Carter incident, via the Indy Star.

The Fever are back in action on Sunday night against the New York Liberty.

