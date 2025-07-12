Tennis great Venus Williams accepts DC Open wild card invitation for first tournament in over a year

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Venus Williams will be back on the tennis courts once again after last competing over a year ago.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion accepted a wild card invitation to compete at the DC Open later this month, marking her first tournament in 16 months.

She last competed at the Miami Open in 2024, where she was eliminated in straight sets by 19-year-old Diana Shnaider.

“There’s something truly special about D.C.: the energy, the fans, the history,” Williams said in a statement. “This city has always shown me so much love, and I can’t wait to compete there again!”

Williams, who turned 45 last month, is listed as an inactive player on the WTA website, and she was last ranked no. 970 in 2024. Still, the decorated women’s tennis pro will return to the nation’s capital next Saturday for a chance to compete.

“We are so excited that Venus will be playing in the Mubadala Citi DC Open this year,” tournament chairman Mark Ein said in a statement.

“She has inspired people around the world with her accomplishments on the court and her visionary impact off the court. I know how much it means to our D.C. fans and community to be able to watch her compete in person this summer.”

Williams has won five Wimbledon titles and two U.S. Open titles. She also won 16 Grand Slam titles in doubles and mixed doubles and is a four-time Olympic gold medalist.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.