Tennis great Pam Shriver reunited with stolen trophies taken while evacuating Los Angeles wildfires

Tennis legend Pam Shriver has finally been reunited with her stolen trophies.

The Hall of Fame tennis pro confirmed on social media that several pieces of hardware and sentimental items were returned to her by the Los Angeles Police Department after they were stolen, along with her car, while she was staying in a hotel after evacuating her home because of the devastating wildfires.

“Good news on my trophies (& family photos) – the LAPD detective in charge of the investigation has them at the police station being fingerprinted,” she said in a post on X this week.

“It’s too long a story for a post. We still hope to find black Dodge Durango Hellcat in one piece.”

Shriver, who won 21 Grand Slam doubles championships, told The Associated Press that she had loaded up her vehicle with some of her personal belongings, including her trophies and some family photos, before evacuating the area.

While staying at a hotel, her car – and everything inside – was taken.

“The trophies were buried in the back of the car. You couldn’t look in the window and see them,” she said. “I don’t think they were of any good to the people who took the car. So they ended up returning them.”

The trophies were later dropped off at the hotel, where a detective picked them up to be fingerprinted.

“Then the trophies were released to me,” she said. “I regained custody.”

According to ESPN, security camera footage revealed that a person driving a car that “fit” the description of Shriver’s stolen Dodge Durango Hellcat was seen dropping off the trophies.

Among the trophies returned to Shriver included five that she had one for winning the U.S. Open women’s doubles event and the four French Open doubles trophies she had won alongside Martina Navratilova. Shriver won 20 of 21 titles with Navratilova.

Shriver said she returned to find that her home had, thankfully, not been damaged by the wildfires, but she wonders where her belongings had traveled.

“It was an interesting chapter. I wish the trophies could talk,” she said. “I would like to have known where they’ve been.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.