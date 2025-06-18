Tennis great Chris Evert calls out WNBA players after latest Caitlin Clark skirmish

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennis legend Chris Evert needled WNBA players for lack of sportsmanship following Tuesday night’s skirmish that saw Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark get poked in the eye and shoved to the ground in a game against the Connecticut Sun.

Clark and Sun players Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles were hit with technical fouls. Jacy Sheldon was given a flagrant foul. Later, Fever guard Sophie Cunningham appeared to retaliate with a hard foul on Sheldon. Both players were ejected from the game with 40 seconds left.

Evert was among those who commented on the Clark incident.

“When will these ladies realize, accept, and appreciate @CaitlinClark22 is the best thing that ever happened to women’s basketball. This is a bad look for the sport and what’s happened to sportsmanship?” Evert wrote on X.

She responded to a social media post made by columnist Christine Brennan, who is set to release a book on Clark next month.

“The WNBA continues to fail to meet the moment. Terrible decision to allow Marina Mabrey to stay in the game. People are watching as never before. And this is what they see?” Brennan wrote on X.

It’s far from the first time Clark has been poked, prodded and shoved to the floor. She was hit in the eye during a game against the Sun last year as well – and that’s just been the tip of the iceberg.

Crew chief Ashley Gross spoke to a pool reporter after the game and was asked about the Clark technical foul.

“After the foul by Sheldon, Clark reacted in an unsportsmanlike manner,” Goss said.

Fever coach Stephanie White told reporters after the game she didn’t receive any explanation for the technical foul on Clark.

She implored WNBA officials to be better in their efforts to control heated matchups.