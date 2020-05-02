Tennessee's Brian Mauer reveals mental health struggles: 'I thought I lost my battle with depression'

Tennessee quarterback Brain Mauer shared his personal struggles with mental health in an Instagram post on Friday, revealing how he nearly lost his “battle with depression” back in January.

Mauer took to social media to share his own experience on the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month, hoping it would inspire those who need help “to seek help.”

“Since the 7th grade I have struggled with anxiety and depression, this battle has been long and hard it has been an everyday battle,” his post read.

“On Wednesday January 22 , 2020 I planned to take my own life,” he continued. “I thought I lost my battle with depression and that my pain had come to an end [and] as I was going to do it I looked up and I said ‘God if this isn’t your plan for me please send me a sign.’”

Mauer said two minutes later, he received a call from his mother and young nephew Jeremiah.

“She said she was just calling to say she loved me, I then knew that by ending my pain I would be causing so much more to the people who loved me.”

Mauer detailed a troubled childhood where he experienced the loss of several close friends and the impact it had on his life.

“Please reach out to receive help, mental health is a very serious matter and there is hope for you!”

Mauer told ESPN Friday that he’s since spoken to several teammates and coaches after posting the message, and that he plans to seek treatment immediately.

“I didn’t tell anybody about what I was going through, because you’re embarrassed,” Maurer said. “But everybody at the University of Tennessee has been great, and Coach Weinke has been my rock. I’m excited to better myself. And most of all, to let others know who are going through the same thing that they’re not alone.”