Tennessee Titans' Taylor Lewan trolls Tom Brady after playoff win: 'You wanted hyenas you got f—–g hyenas'

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan snapped back at New England Patriots star Tom Brady after their win over the reigning Super Bowl champions on Saturday.

Lewan was responding to a video Brady put out on social media before the game. The video featured Patriots clips along with lions attacking wildebeests in the jungle. The video also had a voiceover from Christopher Walken from the movie “Poolhall Junkies.”

WARNING VIDEOS CONTAIN EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Lewan responded with his own video on Instagram.

“You wanted hyenas you got f—–g hyenas,” he captioned the post.

Lewan’s teammate Logan Ryan told reporters after the game that it was bulletin board material that helped inspire the Titans to a win. Ryan specifically cited Patriots’ defensive end Kyle Van Noy saying earlier in the week that the Patriots were on their “revenge tour.”

“Man, I love those guys. I love my guys here. But the type of player and teammate I am, I give it all to my teammates. And I won two championships with them. But I’m here now. I’m trying to win a championship here. And that organization has so much class. So my guy Kyle Van Noy calling it a revenge tour, just play ball, Kyle.

“I’m sure you’re going to see this, but he went hyenas and he’s on a revenge tour, and why not start with the Titans, and I understand you’re going to ride the wave of the Patriots but Tom Brady doesn’t do that, Julian Edelman doesn’t do that. Devin McCourty, Gilly Lock [Stephon Gilmore] don’t do that. And Kyle Van Noy’s running his mouth, giving us bulletin board material about his revenge tour. His revenge tour ended early.

“I’m sure I’ll hear something in the group chat from my guys about it over there — Dev, Duron [Harmon], J-Mac [Jason McCourty], sorry I had to say it, but my man Van Noy’s been tripping. So his revenge tour ended early. Hope he enjoys it.”

The Titans are in the divisional round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season.