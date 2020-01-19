Tennessee Titans' Dennis Kelly sets big record with touchdown catch in AFC Championship game

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Dennis Kelly set a record in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs with his touchdown catch in the second quarter.

Ryan Tannehill threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Kelly to give Tennessee a 16-7 lead early in the frame.

Kelly became the heaviest NFL player to catch a touchdown in the playoffs with the score, CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz announced during the game. Kelly is listed at 6-foot-8, 321 pounds.

PATRICK MAHOMES, CHIEFS HOPE ‘BAD LUCK CHUCK’ STAYS AWAY FROM AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

NFL Research provided another interesting tidbit.

The 30-year-old offensive tackle also had a touchdown catch in the regular season. He caught a pass from Tannehill against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12.

TYREEK HILL’S GRANDPARENTS WILL BE ABLE TO WATCH CHIEFS PLAY IN AFC TITLE GAME THANKS TO FAN

Titans coach Mike Vrabel has been no stranger toward using different players to score touchdowns. Vrabel played linebacker for the New England Patriots and the Chiefs during his career. He caught 10 touchdown passes in the regular season and two in the playoffs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Vrabel picked a perfect time to throw a wrinkle in his playbook, which caught the Chiefs off-guard during the game.

Kelly was wide open for the score, caught the pass and fell backward.