Tennessee skydiver dies after accident at high school football’s Musket Bowl game

A skydiver who was injured prior to the start of a Tennessee high-school football game on Friday has died, Washington County Schools confirmed to WJHL News.

The skydiver had attempted to land on the field at during pre-game activities at the Musket Bowl game between Daniel Boone High School and David Crockett High School in Jonesborough, Tennessee. The parachutist was taken to a hospital after suffering injuries, authorities said.

Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd shared his condolences with the family of the skydiver.

Boyd noted that the victim was a husband, father and grandfather.

According to Boyd, the skydiver was hired before the game and worked with a professional company.

Medial personnel on site rendered aid to the skydiver after the landing.

A moment of silence was held at the football stadium shortly after the parachutist was airlifted to a hospital.

Students at both high schools will have supportive services available, Body said.

Jonesborough is located outside of Johnson City, Tennessee, and is near the Virginia state border.

Officials ultimately decided not to postpone the game. The Musket Bowl eventually kicked off around 7:45 p.m., approximately 45 minutes after the originally scheduled time.