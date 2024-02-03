Teddy Bridgewater to coach high school football at alma mater following NFL retirement

Longtime NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater may have retired from the league, but he’s not stepping away from the game.

Bridgewater, who capped his decade-long career with a trip to the NFC championship game last weekend as Jared Goff’s backup, was announced as the new head coach at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, his alma mater.

The Florida high school announced the hiring on social media Friday.

The school’s athletic director, Andre Williams, told ESPN Bridgewater has always maintained his ties to the program and is already meeting with players and coaches.

“Teddy, he’s never left the school,” Williams said. “Since he’s been in the NFL the last 10 years, and certainly in college, he was always at the school during the offseason, working out with the young men, giving them his knowledge of the game. He’s never left the school, so we’re just officially bringing him back as the head coach.”

Bridgewater’s hiring doesn’t come as much of a surprise. He told the Detroit Free Press in December he would retire from the NFL after this season with the Detroit Lions and was interested in coaching a high school program.

“I wasn’t concerned because he’s always expressed that he wanted to come back and coach at his alma mater, Northwestern, and he was always present,” Williams told ESPN. “He’s a very humble young man. He very seldom shows his emotions, but I’m sure he was extremely excited. He mentioned that he was trying to hold his composure in the announcement not too long ago.”

Bridgewater played quarterback for Miami Northwestern from 2008-2010 and threw for more than 5,000 yards, leading the Bulls to the state finals. He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 32 pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

