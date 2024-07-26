Team USA’s Joel Embiid eager to embrace boos from French crowd at Olympics

Joel Embiid decided to play for Team USA over France and Cameroon in the Olympics and bolstered a lineup filled with NBA stars, including LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

Embiid was granted French citizenship in July 2022 and United States citizenship a few months later. He decided in October 2023 he was going to play for the U.S. in the Olympics for his son.

Embiid said he’s ready to embrace dissatisfaction from fans.

“I expect a lot of boos. But I actually love it. It’s not going to be anything I haven’t seen,” Embiid said in an interview with The New York Times.

“It just makes you want to go even harder so you can shut them up. There’s nothing better. They’re booing, and you make a big shot, and the whole arena is quiet. That’s the best feeling. You look around, you’re like, ‘I don’t hear anymore, it’s time to go home.’”

The U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team already had two major tests in exhibition games in hopes of building chemistry before games actually begin.

The U.S. barely squeaked by South Sudan over the weekend and narrowly defeated Germany.

The Americans will begin their pursuit of a gold medal Sunday against Serbia. The team then has a matchup against South Sudan again three days later.

Before the Olympics start, James will be the men’s flag bearer.

