Team USA women’s 4×400-meter relay dominates in gold medal win

Team USA dominated the women’s 4×400-meter relay to win another gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Saturday night.

Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas and Alexis Holmes set an American record with a time of 3:15.27. The Netherlands finished in second place, and Great Britain edged Ireland for the bronze medal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Little led the Americans out of the gate quickly, and as she handed the baton off to McLaughlin-Levrone, the Jamaican team fell off course and did not finish the race. McLaughlin-Levrone jumped out to an unfathomable lead. Nobody was even close to her.

She then gave the baton to Thomas, who increased the lead even more, as the battle for second place got tougher with Ireland, the Netherlands and Great Britain. Holmes completed the final leg to solidify an American gold.

2024 OLYMPIC GAMES MEDAL COUNTER: STAY UP TO DATE ON TEAM USA, OTHER WINS

Dutch runner Femke Bol helped her country secure a silver medal, while Britain’s Amber Anning finished up for the country’s bronze medal.

Ireland nearly had the country’s first medal in the event but fell off the pace at the end.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Americans scored 11 gold medals in the track competitions at the Summer Olympics in Paris and have done a lot to bolster Team USA in the race for the most gold medals against China.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.