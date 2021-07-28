The U.S. women’s 3×3 team became the first to win a gold medal in the event on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics.

The team consisting of Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young was able to take down the Russian Olympic Committee, 18-15, in the finals.

The WNBA-studded roster played nine games and only lost once. Plum, the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history, scored 55 points over the nine games. She scored five points in the gold medal, which helped the U.S. take the lead from the ROC and keep it.

Dolson took an elbow to the face but managed to score four points. The U.S. scored eight of its 18 points from the free-throw line.

Team USA women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley was among those who reacted to the win on social media.

The 3×3 event was added to the Olympics for the first time. The U.S. finished group play 6-1 with the lone loss coming against Japan. The team edged France in the semifinals before beating ROC on Wednesday.

Each of the games was played at Aomi Urban Sports Park. U.S. first lady Jill Biden was in attendance for the opener.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.