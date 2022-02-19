Team USA men’s hockey subject of noise complaint in athletes’ village

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The USA men’s hockey team was the subject of a noise complaint in the athletes’ Olympic Village at the Winter Games in Beijing, officials said Saturday.

No property damage was reported, and no one was kicked out, but the incident prompted a conversation between the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and USA Hockey, an Olympic official told The Associated Press.

LIVE UPDATES: BEIJING OLYMPICS

“We hold Team USA athletes to very high standards of personal conduct,” the USOPC said in a statement. “We have spoken to USA Hockey leadership, affirmed those expectations and can confirm that athletes will remain in the village until their scheduled departures.”

The U.S. men’s hockey team featured no NHL players in 2022 due to the spike in coronavirus cases ahead of the Olympics. The team was made up of 15 college players and some pros who mostly play in European and North American minor leagues.

NIKLAS EDIN SKIPS SWEDEN TO CURLING GOLD, BRITAIN 2ND

The Americans were undefeated in the preliminary round and appeared to have some momentum going into the knockout stage. But the team was eliminated by Slovakia in a shootout despite being the top seed.

The noise incident appeared to be far from what occurred at the 1998 Nagano Games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After being eliminated from medal contention, men’s hockey players damaged nearly a dozen chairs and set off fire extinguishers, the Los Angeles Times reported. NHL players were on the team at the time and downplayed the incident. Damage estimates were between $1,000-$3,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.