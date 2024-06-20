Team USA 3×3 women’s basketball team takes another major hit ahead of Olympics

The U.S. Olympic women’s 3×3 team appeared to take another hit on back-to-back nights, as Atlanta Dream star Rhyne Howard left Wednesday night’s game against the Minnesota Lynx.

Howard, who was leading the team with 15.4 points per game, exited the game in the third quarter with a lower-leg injury.

Atlanta head coach Tanisha Wright said Howard would be re-evaluated on Thursday.

Howard is the second member of the U.S. Olympic women’s 3×3 team to go down in as many days. Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink slipped on the court Tuesday night.

The Sparks announced earlier Wednesday that the Stanford rookie suffered a torn ACL. She is likely finished for the rest of the season and will definitely miss the Olympics.

TCU guard Hailey Van Lith and former Tennessee standout Cierra Burdick are the only healthy players left on the roster. Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum helped the U.S. win the gold medal in Tokyo.

Plum and Young are on the U.S. Olympic women’s 5-on-5 team.

It is unclear who the U.S. will replace Howard and Brink with. A few names have been mentioned, including Aliyah Boston, Dearica Hambry and Betnijah Lainey-Hamilton.

FIBA, the world governing body of basketball, says to make the roster a squad has to have two players ranked within the top 10 of their country and two players in the top 50 of their country or have the minimum number of ranking points. To earn ranking points, players have to participate in 3×3 events.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

