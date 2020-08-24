TCU's Max Duggan addresses heart condition discovered through coronavirus test

TCU quarterback Max Duggan discovered a heart condition thanks to a coronavirus test and on Sunday was recovering after undergoing an operation to address it.

Duggan tweeted he appreciated the support he received after learning of the condition.

“I appreciate all the support I’ve received this week. Thanks to precautionary COVID-19 testing, I learned about a heart condition that I’ve had since birth. I’ve already had the necessary procedure and am on the road to recovery. Thanks for the thoughts and prayers. Go Frogs!” he wrote.

GEORGIA STATE’S MIKELE COLASURDO TO MISS SEASON AFTER DIAGNOSED WITH HEART CONDITION LINKED TO CORONAVIRUS

TCU coach Gary Patterson told reporters Thursday that Duggan would be out indefinitely because of an undisclosed health condition found during the COVID-19 test, ESPN reported.

PEYTON MANNING’S NEPHEW ARCH NAMED TOP QB RECRUIT IN CLASS OF 2023

In 2019, Duggan started in the Horned Frogs’ final 10 games. He recorded 2,077 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 555 yards and six touchdowns.

The Big 12 Conference is still planning on holding a football season despite potential health risks relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

TCU’s first game is scheduled for Sept. 12 against SMU.

TCU finished the 2019 season 5-7 and 3-6 in Big 12 Conference games. The Horned Frogs failed to make a bowl game for the first time since 2013.