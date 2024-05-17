Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour impacted NFL schedule, league exec reveals

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is slated to be 152 shows long — it began in March 2023, and isn’t ending until this December.

Most of the concerts are being performed in football and baseball stadiums in North America in order to fit in tens of thousands of people (and large soccer stadiums elsewhere).

In the first few months of the tour, Swift was able to perform at football stadiums ahead of the NFL season, but as the tour makes a return to the U.S. later this year, she is set to have concerts right in the middle of the 2024 football campaign.

Swift has shows at each of the homes of the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts in three straight weekends from mid-October to early November.

Uncoincidentally, each of those teams will be on the road while Swift is in town. The Dolphins will be in Indy, the Saints will play an away game against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Colts will head to Minnesota to play the Vikings.

NFL vice president of programming Mike North confirmed to Fox Sports that Swift’s itinerary played a role in the league’s scheduling.

But the most ironic piece of the schedule came in the sense that Swift will be in Toronto’s Rogers Centre from Nov. 14-23 for six shows — and Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, will be playing in nearby Buffalo with his Kansas City Chiefs.

North, however, said that is simply just a coincidence.

Swift performed in 20 NFL stadiums last year. She famously played a show in Tokyo and then flew directly to Las Vegas to attend Super Bowl LVIII within a 24-hour span. Rogers Centre is the lone MLB stadium on Swift’s tour.

Swift and Kelce started dating just as the 2023 NFL season was beginning.

