Taylor Swift irate as Travis Kelce falls during play vs Patriots; internet debates whether she dropped F-bomb

Taylor Swift appeared to be really unhappy after there was no flag thrown after Travis Kelce tried to get position against a New England Patriots defensive back in the third quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday.

The Chiefs were driving down the field and targeted Kelce twice in a goal-to-go situation. The first time, Kelce couldn’t come up with the catch. Then, Kelce was being defended by Myles Bryant and fell as he was trying to get separation. It appeared he was trying to draw a flag.

The pass was incomplete, and Kansas City settled for a field goal.

In the Kelce suite high above Gillette Stadium, Swift was upset and called for a penalty flag to be thrown on Bryant but to no avail.

Social media debate over whether she dropped an F-bomb or was yelling for a flag.

Swift entered Gillette Stadium wearing a Chiefs hat. She was seen in the suite with her father and Brittany Mahomes.

Luckily for the Chiefs, Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe threw an interception on the next drive to help set the Chiefs up close to the end zone. Mahomes found Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the touchdown, and about midway through the third quarter, they were up 24-10.

Kelce struggled through the first two and half quarters with just three catches on five targets for 13 yards.

Kansas City has struggled over the last few weeks, losing their last two games and four out of their last six. It appeared the Chiefs would be vulnerable down the stretch of the season. But as they proved last season, never count out the two-time Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs were 8-5 on the season.

