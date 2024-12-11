Taylor Swift invited Caitlin Clark to Chiefs game amid distance from Brittany Mahomes at suites this year

WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark said during an interview with Time magazine that Taylor Swift invited her to watch a Kansas City Chiefs game.

The publication named Clark its Athlete of The Year, reporting on her interactions with Swift in recent months. Clark said she met Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in person after attending two shows on the singer’s Eras Tour.

“People are just going crazy that I’m there,” Clark said. “I thought people would be so in their own world, ready to see Taylor. And it was just completely the opposite.”

Swift’s invitation to watch a Chiefs game would give Clark the opportunity to watch her favorite team with her favorite musical artist. Clark has previously said Swift is her favorite artist and welcomed Swift to the Chiefs fan base when the singer’s relationship with Kelce went public in September 2023.

The invite also came during a year in which Swift has been visibly distant from Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kelce’s teammate, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, compared to last season.

Swift stood or sat alongside Brittany in the same suite for nearly every game last year. However, this year, Swift was only seen with Mahomes twice at games — Oct. 7 against the Saints and Nov. 4 against the Buccaneers.

The duo made headlines at the Chiefs’ first game against the Ravens when they sat in separate suites to open the season. The two sat separately after Brittany incited backlash for publicly liking a post by Donald Trump on Instagram. Swift fan groups on social media were partially responsible for circulating screenshots of Brittany’s like of Trump’s post.

Trump even weighed in on the controversy after Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president Sept. 10. In an interview on “Fox & Friends” the next day, Trump said he liked Brittany “much better” than Swift.

After Trump sent a post on Truth Social that said “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!,” many of her fans called on Mahomes to disavow all of her support for Trump.

However, Mahomes never did that. She simply kept going to Chiefs games, sometimes sitting beside Swift and sometimes sitting with someone else, including model Paige Buechele, the wife of Chiefs backup quarterback Shane Buechele, in a game against the Buffalo Bills Nov. 17.

Clark declined to endorse any political candidate before the recent election, but she did like the Instagram post Swift used to endorse Harris. Clark advocated for athletes to encourage fans to vote when asked about the like.

Clark was previously placed next to Swift on the cover of Time magazine’s recent Inspiring Women special edition issue that featured eight women in positions of leadership, including multiple athletes.