Taylor Swift frenzy ‘great for football,’ former NFL stars say

Taylor Swift has been the main focus of Super Bowl chatter over the last few days as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers prepare to meet for the Lombardi Trophy.

All Swift has done is support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as their relationship has blossomed before NFL fans and and Swifties.

Despite social media chatter that may suggest otherwise, a couple of former NFL legends say the pop star is good for the league.

“I think it’s great for football, man,” former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski told Fox News Digital. “I don’t think it’s overblown at all. She’s there supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who’s one of the best players in the game.

“Just unbelievable how he is showing up in these playoffs, making those extremely huge plays these last two games. And that’s why the Chiefs are moving on because Travis Kelce has stepped up to another level. And the same with the defense. It’s great for the game, man – just overall.”

Julian Edelman, Gronkowski’s former teammate with the Patriots, agreed.

“I think it’s great for the game,” the wide receiver added. “Anytime you make our game bigger, it’s a plus. I love football, and I love the NFL. They’ve given us so much. That Taylor bump is real now. I went to the concert. I got a 7-year-old daughter. And so it’s pretty cool.”

The Swift influence is definitely there. She’s been sporting Chiefs gear at games at Arrowhead Stadium and even wore a jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk.

The NFL said Tuesday the wild-card round through the conference championships averaged 38.5 million viewers with 120.4 million total viewers watching the AFC and NFC championship games. They were the most watched playoffs on record.

