Taulia Tagovailoa transfers to Maryland from Alabama after brother selected by Miami Dolphins
The brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced Friday he is transferring from Alabama to Maryland after entering the transfer portal earlier this month.
Taulia Tagovailoa, also a quarterback, will play for Mike Locksley at Maryland. Locksley was an offensive coordinator at Alabama and coached Tua before going to the Terrapins.
“Taulia has outstanding field vision and excellent pocket awareness,” Locksley said in a statement. “He’s a twitchy passer that has the ability to make and extend plays in and outside of the pocket because of his above-average athleticism. Taulia has terrific touch and trajectory on his throws and delivers the ball with above-average accuracy. He’s a highly competitive player that will bring great competition to a good quarterback room.”
Locksley said in a separate interview with AL.com that he was surprised he was able to land Tagovailoa.
“As I’m in the middle of the show, which starts at 7 o’clock Eastern time here, I just know my phone started blowing up and buzzing and buzzing and buzzing,” he told the paper. “So I looked down and saw I had a missed call from an 808 (Hawaii) number. And then I was finishing my show and by the time I finished the show, probably around 7:35 or 7:40, my phone had just blown up that Taulia had said he was coming to Maryland. So I called him back and he said, ‘Hey Coach, as a family we’ve prayed about it and I’m coming to Maryland.’”
Tagovailoa thanked Alabama coach Nick Saban for allowing him to stay one season at Alabama.
“This decision was not easy & has been prayed on non stop,” Tagovailoa wrote in a tweeted statement. “Thank you to my Pastors & my family for always interceding on my behalf.
“Today, I am blessed to share that I will be continuing my academic & athletic journey at the University of Maryland. I’m grateful to Coach Locksley & the staff for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to get to College Park. God bless & Go Terps.”
Maryland was 3-9 overall last season and 1-9 in the Big Ten Conference. Their only conference win came against Rutgers.