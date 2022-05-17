NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen reportedly injured himself during a workout Tuesday that was livestreamed on his Instagram account.

Cohen was seen back peddling during the drills before jolting forward and suddenly collapsing. Cohen grabbed the back of his leg as he fell to the ground in the video, which was captured on Instagram Live.

ESPN reported Tuesday evening that Cohen ruptured his Achilles.

It was the latest setback for the free-agent running back who was released by the Bears earlier this year because of past injuries.

Cohen suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season and hasn’t played since. At the time of his release, the outlet reported that he was unable to pass a physical.

Cohen was a fourth-round draft pick by Chicago in 2017, and he had a strong rookie year as a dual-threat running back while also serving time as a kickoff and punt returner.

He recorded 53 receptions for 353 yards and rushed for 370 yards during his rookie year. Cohen made the Pro Bowl the next season, catching 71 passes for 725 yards and five touchdowns. He added 444 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns on 99 carries.

He also was named a first-team All-Pro punt returner in 2018, as he led the NFL with 33 runbacks for 441 yards, averaging 12.5 yards per return.

When healthy, the speedy running back was arguably the most dynamic player on the Bears’ offense.

The incident occurred about a week after Cohen penned an emotional letter to himself that was published in The Players’ Tribune.