Tara VanDerveer, winningest coach in college basketball, retires after 45 years

Stanford University announced Tuesday that legendary women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer, the winningest coach in college basketball history, is retiring.

VanDerveer, who spent nearly four decades of her 45-year career with Stanford, retired this week after setting an NCAA record with her 1,216 victories, three national championships and 14 Final Four appearances.

“Basketball is the greatest group project there is, and I am so incredibly thankful for every person who has supported me and our teams throughout my coaching career,” VanDerveer said in a statement provided by the school.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’ve been spoiled to coach the best and brightest at one of the world’s foremost institutions for nearly four decades. Coupled with my time at Ohio State and Idaho, and as head coach of the United States National Team, it has been an unforgettable ride.

“The joy for me was in the journey of each season, seeing a group of young women work hard for each other and form an unbreakable bond. Winning was a byproduct. I’ve loved the game of basketball since I was a little girl, and it has given me so much throughout my life. I hope I’ve been able to give at least a little bit back.”

Already a Hall of Fame coach, VanDerveer further cemented her legacy this past season when she surpassed Mike Krzyzewski for the NCAA basketball wins record in January.

ARKANSAS HIRES JOHN CALIPARI AS NEXT MEN’S BASKETBALL COACH ON 5-YEAR DEAL

“Tara’s name is synonymous with the sport, and women’s basketball would not be what it is today without her pioneering work,” said Bernard Muir, Stanford’s athletic director.

“An energetic and positive teacher, a Hall of Famer, a trusted friend and mentor, Tara’s impact is simply unmatched, and I don’t think it’s a stretch to characterize her as one of the most influential people to ever be associated with this university. We will look forward to finding the appropriate ways to honor her deep impact and legacy here at Stanford.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The school is negotiating a deal with former player Kate Paye to take over as VanDerveer’s successor. VanDerveer will officially retire May 9, the 39-year anniversary of her hiring at Stanford.

The school said VanDerveer will continue to work with the athletics department in an advisory role.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.