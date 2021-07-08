Tampa, Florida, has had a wild 10 months and the latest championship coming back to the Sunshine State has some crowning the city the new title town.

The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup in September to finish up the coronavirus-impacted NHL season and then again on Wednesday night against the Montreal Canadiens. The team won 8 of 11 Stanley Cup games between September and July.

While the Lightning have dominated the ice, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Bay Rays have responded in kind.

The Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady and an incredible defense, defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV to win its second Super Bowl title. Brady, Rob Gronkowski then went on a championship parade to remember – something the Lightning players will surely hope to top.

The Rays made it to the World Series in 2020 and represented the American League fore the second time in franchise history as they vied for a championship.

However, Tampa Bay ran into a hot Los Angeles Dodgers team and lost the series in six games.

The city was immediately crowned Tampa “Champa Bay” after the Lightning’s latest win.

The Lightning got a goal from Ross Colton in the second period and it was all they needed.

Andrei Vasilevskiy saved 22 shots in the win. He was given the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most outstanding player of the Stanley Cup Final.

