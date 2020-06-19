Tampa Bay reveals Rob Gronkowski in Buccaneers uniform

First it was Tom Brady, now it’s Rob Gronkowski.

A day after revealing Brady in Tampa Bay Buccaneers threads, the team also showed off Gronkowski in his new uniform.

Fans will need to adjust to seeing both players in their new uniforms, after having played their entire careers with the New England Patriots.

TAMPA BAY REVEALS TOM BRADY IN BUCCANEERS UNIFORM FOR FIRST TIME

The Patriots traded Gronkowski and a 2020 seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a 2020 fourth-round pick. He will join a Buccaneers team that features talented wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, along with tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate in what should be a potent offense. Last season, Tampa Bay finished with a 7-9 record.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gronkowski, who sat out the 2019 season, will reunite with Brady. In his last year in the NFL, Gronkowski hauled in 47 receptions for 682 yards and three touchdowns. In 2017, he played in 14 games and came away with 69 catches for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns.

Gronkowski spent nine seasons with the Patriots. He became one of the most prolific tight ends during that span, winning three Super Bowls, and earning five Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pro selections.