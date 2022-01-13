Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez dead at 28

Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez died unexpectedly this week, the team announced on social media Tuesday.

Rays Manager Kevin Cash and the team’s president of baseball operators Erik Neander released statements in a tweet, expressing their condolences to the Ramirez family.

“Jean played in our organization and was most recently a bullpen catcher for our major league team. He was a caring teammate and friend,” Cash said in the tweet, saying the 28-year-old would be “deeply missed.”

AP SOURCE: MLB LOCKOUT TALKS TO RESUME AFTER MONTH BREAK

Ramirez’s “biggest heart and most infectious smile” would be remembered, Neander said. He added: “He brought so much passion and energy each day to our clubhouse and bullpen, and his love for the Rays and baseball was evident to all who interacted with him.”

The Rays did not disclose any details about the death, which happened Monday, FOX 13 of Tampa Bay reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ramirez, who grew up in Puerto Rico before attending high school in Texas, was said to be overjoyed after the Rays drafted him in the 28th round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft. He previously described the Rays’ appearance at the 2020 World Series as “the best moment” of his life, WTSP-TV in Tampa Bay reported.

Ramirez became the Rays’ bullpen catcher in 2019.