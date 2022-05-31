NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is leaving Chicago for sunny Florida.

The Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the veteran defensive tackle, who heads to Tampa Bay following six seasons in the Windy City.

ESPN reported that the deal is worth up to $10 million.

The decision by Hicks to join the Buccaneers likely means that defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh won’t be back for a fourth season in Tampa Bay.

Suh, who won Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers, has yet to sign with another team during the offseason.

Hicks, 32, was a productive player in Chicago who is known for his run-stopping ability. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018, totaling 7.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits.

Hicks was a key member of the Bears’ defense that helped get Chicago to the Wild Card round in 2019 and 2021. The Bears lost both of those playoff games.

The defensive lineman joined the Bears on a two-year contract in 2016.

In his first season, Hicks totaled seven sacks and 54 tackles, leading him to earn a four-year, $48 million contract extension in 2017, which kept him with Chicago through the 2021 season.

Last season, Hicks battled injuries as he started just nine games, earning 3.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits.

Originally a third-round pick by the Saints in the 2012 NFL Draft, Hicks started 33 games in New Orleans. He was traded to the New England Patriots during the 2015 season prior to his stint with the Bears.

Hicks totaled 40.5 sacks, 387 tackles and 111 quarterback hits during his 10 seasons in the NFL.