Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022-2023 NFL schedule

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As long as Tom Brady is the quarterback, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in contention of being in Super Bowl contention. The additions of Julio Jones and Kyle Rudolph won’t hurt either.

The team will be down Ryan Jensen to start the year, but having Shaq Mason on the interior will certainly help a bit. Brady will also have Chris Godwin and Mike Evans back on either side along with Leonard Fournette behind him.

The defense added Akiem Hicks and are returning with Antoine Winfield Jr., Shaq Barrett, Devin White, Vita Vea, among others. The Buccaneers should still be the favorites to win the division.

Read below for the Buccaneers’ schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

—

Week 1: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys, September 11, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 2: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints, September 18, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers, September 25, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 4: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, October 2, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 5: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons, October 9, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Pittsburgh Steelers, October 16, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers, October 23, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens, October 27, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 9: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams, November 6, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 10: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks, November 13, 2022

TV: NFL Network

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET (in Munich, Germany)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cleveland Browns, November 27, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints, December 5, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ San Francisco 49ers, December 11, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 15: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, December 18, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Arizona Cardinals, December 25, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 17: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers, January 1, 2023

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons, January 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP