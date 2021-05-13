Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the talk of the town when they acquired Tom Brady in the 2020 offseason and even with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and the legendary quarterback assimilating into a new offense the team was still able to win a Super Bowl.

Now, the Buccaneers will be in everyone’s crosshairs as they look to accomplish a nearly impossible feat – win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. Brady and the New England Patriots were the last team to do it.

Tampa Bay is also bringing the entire Super Bowl team back, which is also a historic feat in its own right.

The Buccaneers will start the season off against the Dallas Cowboys in the first game of the NFL season. The team will also head to Foxborough to take on the Patriots in Brady and Rob Gronkowski’s return to Gillette Stadium.

Capping off what the Bucs hope would be a good end to 2021, the team will face-off against the Carolina Panthers at home.

Here’s who the Buccaneers are matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Cowboys, Giants, Bears, Bills, Dolphins

Away Opponents: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Eagles, Washington, Rams, Patriots, Jets, Colts

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 126-145-1

Here’s the Buccaneers’ 2021 regular-season schedule: