Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim punches Florida State player during ACC game, coach defends his son
Syracuse star player Buddy Boeheim punched Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes in the stomach during their second-round game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
Boeheim wasn’t called for a foul as he turned around to the defensive side of the court following a made basket by the Orange. Boeheim’s father – Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim – didn’t think his son made a dirty play.
“I saw the play, the kid pushed him twice,” Jim Boeheim said. “I think it was inadvertent. It wasn’t much of a punch.”
Boeheim doesn’t believe his son should be suspended for ninth-seeded Syracuse when they square off against top-seeded Duke in the quarterfinal round game on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He said if referees noticed the play, Buddy Boeheim may have been called for a flagrant 1 foul.
The ACC does a post game review of all its games, so there is a good chance Boeheim may get suspended. The Syracuse senior, who currently leads the ACC in scoring at 19.3 points per game, was honored as a first-team All-ACC selection this year. He is also averaging 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game and shooting 34.1% from three.
Last year, Boeheim led the Orange to the NCAA Sweet 16 and adopted the nickname “Buddy Buckets” for his sharp-shooting from beyond the arc. So far this season, Syracuse lost both meetings to Duke – they lost by 20 points at home and then by 25 points on the road.