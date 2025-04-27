Switzerland fencing team turns away from Team Israel on medal podium at European championships

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The European Fencing Championship featured a controversial protest against Team Israel in Tallinn, Estonia, Saturday night.

Members of Switzerland’s silver medal-winning under-23 fencing team turned their backs to the Israeli gold medalists during the medal ceremony while Israel’s national anthem played.

Israeli defeated Switzerland 45–34 to win gold.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After the incident, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemned Switzerland for the protest.

Israel’s fencing team has faced previous protests by opponents in recent years.

Iraq’s national fencing team withdrew from a match against Israel at the World Fencing Championship in Istanbul in May 2023.

TRUMP SPEAKS OUT AGAINST SPORTS TEAMS ABANDONING NATIVE AMERICAN NAMES

FIFA’s disciplinary committee was asked to look into allegations of discrimination against Team Israel and even had to consider a suspension after it was requested by the Palestinian soccer federation, the PFA. The PFA specifically accused the Israeli federation IFA of being complicit in violations of international law by the Israeli government, discrimination against Arab players and inclusion in its league of clubs located in Palestinian territory.

FIFA did not suspend Israel, and the IFA later lambasted the PFA over the accusations in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Whoever fantasized about the suspension of Israeli football from the international arena or sanctions through lies and false accusations has suffered a defeat,” the statement said. “Again, we have acted over time in different channels, in a calculated and proactive manner in the face of the challenge of the Palestinian Association and its leader to distort reality, and the result today leaves no room for doubt.

“We respect the authors of the report submitted to the council members and the decision of the council members to consider transferring two issues to a legal examination, as long as there is any factual justification for it. Thanks to values that represent a glorious democracy and an independent and determined legal system of the Football Association, we have never violated and will not violate any of the FIFA/UEFA rules.”