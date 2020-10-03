Swiss Skydiver narrowly holds off Authentic to win Preakness Stakes

Swiss Skydiver narrowly held off Authentic to win the Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

Authentic, which won the Kentucky Derby in September, was right there with Swiss Skydiver as the two horses came to the wire but Swiss Skydiver was able to hold off Authentic.

Swiss Skydiver was the sixth filly to win the Preakness. A filly is a young female horse less than four years old.

It was the 145th running of the Preakness. The race took place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Authentic was the favorite going into the Preakness after coming off a Kentucky Derby victory. Tiz the Law had won the Belmont Stakes.

Swiss Skydiver had some momentum going into the third Triple Crown race of the Horse Racing season. She had finished second in Kentucky Oaks and the Blue Grass Stakes and won the Alabama Stakes, Santa Anita Oaks, Fantasy Stakes and Fair Grounds Oaks. She didn’t run at the Kentucky Derby.

The Preakness was pushed back to October due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus. Usually, the Preakness would take place in May in between the Derby and the Belmont.

This year, the Belmont was the first race of the season while the Derby was pushed to September.