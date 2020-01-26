Swiss skier Yule takes Kitzbuehel slalom for 3rd win in 2020

Daniel Yule won the men’s World Cup slalom of the traditional Hahnenkamm races on Sunday for his third victory in 2020.

The Swiss skier posted the fourth-fastest time in the final leg to overtake surprise first-run leader Lucas Braathen of Norway, who dropped to fourth, 0.49 seconds off the lead.

Yule earlier won in Madonna di Campaglio and Adelboden, and closed the gap to slalom World Cup leader Henrik Kristoffersen to just 17 points.

Kristoffersen shared fourth place with his Norwegian teammate.

Austria’s Marco Schwarz finished 0.12 behind Yule in second, while Clement Noel was a quarter of a second further back in third, a week after the Frenchman won at another classic venue, Wengen.

Wearing start bib No. 34, Braathen had mastered a difficult course set in the opening run to build a lead of 0.33 seconds over Yule.

The 19-year-old Norwegian attacked again in his final run but lost time due to two mistakes in the middle section.

In only his second season on the World Cup, the 19-year-old Braathen has racked up five top-10 results.

The Norwegian was not the only lower-ranked skier to draw attention as Austria’s Adrian Pertl, who wore bib No. 73 and had not scored World Cup points before, posted the fastest second-run time and finished in eighth.

It was only the first time in five World Cup starts that Pertl had qualified for a second run.

Widely regarded a main contender for the overall title, Alexis Pinturault lost further ground on Kristoffersen.

The Frenchman was fifth after the opening run before straddling a gate in the second and failing to score any World Cup points.

Pinturault also didn’t finish his second run at the slalom in Wengen last week.

The next men’s World Cup race is a night slalom in Schladming on Tuesday.