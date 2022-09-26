Swedish Golf Federation cuts ties with Henrik Stenson over LIV Golf, Ian Poulter takes aim

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Swedish Golf Federation (SGF) has officially cut ties with 2016 British Open champion and six-time PGA Tour winner Henrik Stenson over his ties to LIV Golf.

Gunnar Hakansson, secretary general for the Swedish federation, recently made the announcement in a statement, adding that Stenson’s involvement wasn’t “appropriate as a role model in our junior and paragolf activities,” according to Golf Digest.

“We believe that Henrik, given his involvement with LIV Golf, can no longer act as a role model for Swedish junior golfers,” Hakansson said.

PGA TOUR’S JAY MONAHAN SHUTS DOWN LIV GOLF TRUCE: ‘THAT CARD IS OFF THE TABLE’

Stenson confirmed the news on Instagram, saying he was “disappointed” in Swedish Golf’s decision.

“Naturally, we are disappointed that the SGF feel that our commitment and financial support via the Henrik Stenson Foundation is no longer wanted, but this will in no way impact our drive to develop junior and paragolf in Sweden.“

Ian Poulter blasted the SGF on Twitter over the weekend, adding that he hopes they “regret” their decision.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Beyond disappointing to hear this news. I actually hope the Juniors/Disability golfers have their say,” he wrote in a tweet, listing some of Stenson’s accomplishments. “I hope you regret this SGF. The greatest Swedish male golfer.”

The announcement comes just a few months after Stenson was stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy amid reports, at the time, that speculated his move to LIV Golf.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear that he will not be able to fulfill certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior to his announcement as Captain on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, and it is therefore not possible for him to continue in the role of Captain,” Team Europe said in a statement at the time.

Stenson may still be able to play in the Ryder Cup as the eligibility for Team Europe remains undefined.